Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation Of Q4 2025 Results 11 February 2026 At 08:00 (CET)
The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on
A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.
Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment