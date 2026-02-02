403
Chacktok Photo Booth Software Reaches 300,000 Users Across 150+ Countries
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ChackTok, a photo booth software platform operated by LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, reported 300,000 registered users across 200 countries, based on company data released this week. The company reported processing more than 10 million photos and videos across 600,000 commercial events since the platform's 2023 launch.
The photo booth rental industry increasingly uses software-hardware separation models, in which operators may select hardware from multiple manufacturers and use third-party software platforms to control devices and manage event workflows. The company stated that ChackTok supports control workflows for 12 photo booth hardware brands via wireless protocols and is available on iOS and Android.
Overview
According to the company, the platform is used for:
.Creating and managing event sessions
.Capturing photos and videos through multiple shooting modes
.Applying effects and producing outputs for sharing
.Operating device control workflows for supported booth and camera configurations
Product capabilities reported by the company
The company listed the following functions:
Event creation and management
.Event setup using templates for different event formats
.Photo and video organization by event session
Hardware and camera control
.Motor control for 360 photo booth rotation (speed, direction, timing, emergency stop)
.Support for multiple booth types, including 360 photo booths, iPad booths, and mirror booths
.Camera integration with GoPro 9-13
.DSLR camera support (Canon and Nikon)
.Display mirroring for TV and projector setups
Image processing and capture modes
.AI background removal and replacement
.Slow-motion processing and frame interpolation
.Video effects and photo filters
.Capture modes including video, rotating video, GIF, Boomerang, and burst photos
Customization and on-site output options
.Branding options including overlays, watermarks, and logos
.On-site printing integration, according to the company
Event distribution and data capture
.Content sharing via QR code, SMS, and email
.Social media sharing, according to the company
.Email capture and engagement tracking, according to the company
Offline operation
.Offline operation with local storage and later synchronization, according to the company
Reported use cases
The company cited use across four segments:
.Wedding and event rentals
.Corporate brand activations
.Private celebrations
.Large-scale public events
Platform metrics reported for Q1 2026
LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD reported the following metrics:
.300,000+ registered users across 200+ countries
.50,000+ devices actively controlled through the platform (360 photo booths, iPad booths, mirror booths)
.600,000+ commercial events supported since launch
.10,000,000+ photos and videos processed and shared
.1,000+ daily active operators
Recent updates and 2026 roadmap
The company reported recent updates including AI background removal, multi-camera synchronization, and expanded hardware compatibility. The company stated that its 2026 roadmap includes augmented reality features and additional hardware brand integrations.
Availability
The company stated that the platform is distributed via:
.iOS App Store
.Google Play Store
About ChackTok
ChackTok is photo booth control software operated by LINKSIGN UK CO., LTD, headquartered in the United Kingdom. The platform provides wireless device control, image processing, and event management functions for 360 photo booth, iPad booth, and mirror booth hardware systems.
