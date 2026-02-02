403
Thorens Introduces The Steampunk Series Featuring Exposed Mechanical Design
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Thorens has announced the release of its Steampunk Series, a new lighter collection distinguished by externally visible mechanical components. Unlike conventional lighter designs that house functional elements within a smooth outer shell, the Steampunk Series integrates gears, fasteners, coils, and linkages directly into the exterior structure.
The collection expands Thorens' product range by presenting mechanical construction as a visible and functional design element.
Product Overview
The Steampunk Series consists of compact metal lighters constructed with a layered external assembly. Mechanical components that are typically concealed are positioned on the surface and incorporated into the overall structure of each model.
The series features metal housings with antiqued finishes and intentionally aged surface treatments, resulting in a textured appearance that reflects the mechanical assembly beneath.
Design and Construction Details
The Steampunk Series incorporates the following construction elements:
Antiqued metal surfaces with aged texturing
Multi-size interlocking gears positioned on the front surface
Exposed rivets securing layered mechanical components
Copper tubes, springs, bolts, and machined openings integrated into the exterior
Side-mounted spiral-style ignition knobs designed for manual operation
All primary structural and functional components remain externally visible, allowing the mechanical assembly to be observed during use.
Each model follows a shared design language while varying the arrangement and prominence of individual mechanical elements.
(Embedded video recommended in 4:3 format)
Comparative Context
Design AspectTypical Lighter DesignsThorens Steampunk Series
Exterior surfaceSmooth metal casingTextured, antiqued metal
Mechanical visibilityInternal components concealedMechanical components exposed
Structural presentationEnclosed constructionLayered external assembly
Visual complexityLowHigh
Intended Users
The Steampunk Series is intended for users interested in visible mechanical construction, industrial-inspired finishes, and compact metal lighters. The collection may appeal to collectors as well as everyday carry users who prioritize structural detail and material presence.
Care and Use
Regular maintenance is recommended to preserve the surface finish and ensure consistent ignition performance. Proper care supports long-term mechanical operation and exterior condition.
Availability
The Thorens Steampunk Series is now available.
For additional information:
View detailed product specifications
Explore individual models within the series
