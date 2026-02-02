403
iCAUR V27 Saudi Media Test Drive Ignites Excitement, Conquering the Edge of the World!
On January 22nd, iCAUR held a V27 media test drive event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Twelve local journalists and KOLs took four V27s to the famous natural landmark, the Edge of the World. They got a hands-on experience of the Boxy Styled SUV’s classic style and advanced technology on challenging real-world roads.
In the morning, journalists and KOLs gathered at Riyadh downtown. Through product briefings and interactive sessions, guests got an up-close look at the V27’s core technologies and design philosophy while enjoying a relaxed brunch introducing iCAUR in detail. Afterwards, the test drive convoy left the city and drove roughly 200km northwest to the Edge of the World. During the drive, participants praised the V27’s smooth and quiet ride. They also praised the 15.4-inch 3K HD touchscreen and the smart infotainment system powered by the 8155 chip. Voice control for navigation, climate, and music was also highly appreciated.
The test drive destination, the Edge of the World, is located north of the Tuwaik Mountains, which stretches upto 1,000 km. It is a steep cliff with a drop of about 300 meters and is one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic natural wonders. The nearly two-hour journey passes vast plains with almost no signal and few clear road signs. The desert is full of faint tire tracks and gullies eroded by rain.
In this environment, the V27’s power and off-road capability are fully showcased. As iCAUR’s first mass-production model equipped with Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle), the V27 uses a 1.5T engine dedicated to range extension, with a thermal efficiency of 45.79% and the ability to generate 3.71kWh per liter of fuel. This gives the V27 a combined range of over 1,000km, allowing it to handle long distances even in deserts and rugged terrains with limited refueling options. The front and rear dual motors deliver a combined 455hp, enabling 0–100km/h acceleration in around 5 seconds, providing consistent and strong power on complex roads. Tuned by the world-class Prodrive racing team and paired with the i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system, the V27 stays stable at high speeds. It also delivers precise, controlled handling on gravel and uneven surfaces, delivering an exceptional driving feel for a 5-meter vehicle. This balance of performance and efficiency has been repeatedly highlighted by media and KOLs during the event.
The first batch of iCAUR V27s has now been officially shipped to six Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The Middle East will serve as the global debut region for the V27, with launches in the UAE and Bahrain in February, followed by Saudi Arabia in March. Before the official launch, iCAUR will roll out a series of activities in Saudi Arabia, including mall displays and showroom openings, allowing media and users to get up close with this new energy classic. The showrooms will also feature the AiMOGA humanoid robot, powered by Chery Group’s latest AI technology. Stay tuned!
