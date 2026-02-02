More Than 4.9 Million Beneficiaries And 49.6 Million Insurance Claims Dubai's Health Insurance System Records Record Growth In 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 1, 2026: Dubai's health insurance system recorded significant growth in insurance coverage indicators and operational activity during 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting the continued expansion of the system and its strong capacity to keep pace with the growing demand for healthcare services. This growth further reinforces Dubai's position as a leading global destination for integrated healthcare.

The latest data issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) showed that the number of beneficiaries covered under Dubai's health insurance system exceeded 4.9 million in 2025, compared to approximately 4.6 million in 2024, representing a growth of around 6.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of insurance claims rose to approximately 49.6 million, compared to 43.69 million claims in 2024, marking an increase of around 13.5 per cent. These figures reflect the expanding utilisation of the high-quality healthcare services provided under the system and confirm its ability to keep pace with the Emirate's population and economic growth.

The data also showed that Dubai's health insurance network comprises 3,936 healthcare providers, 140 insurance brokers, 43 insurance companies, and 16 insurance claims management entities, reflecting the close integration among all stakeholders to ensure the continuity and efficiency of services delivered to beneficiaries in line with the highest international standards.

Asma Al Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the 2025 operational indicators confirm the sustained and continuous growth of the health insurance system. She noted that these results reinforce confidence in the robustness of the system's operational infrastructure and support its proactive readiness and capacity to accommodate future expansions, respond to evolving needs, and keep pace with growing community requirements-thereby contributing to enhanced quality of life and public health across the Emirate.

The continued growth of health insurance indicators in Dubai comes as part of the Dubai Health Authority's ongoing commitment to developing flexible insurance policies that support the sustainability of the healthcare sector and enhance the Emirate's attractiveness for healthcare investment.

This approach further cements Dubai's leadership as a benchmark model in the management of health insurance systems in accordance with the highest global standards.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 275 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Monday, February 2, 2026 8:26:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)