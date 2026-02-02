Red Rooster Picks New Social Media Agency In Australia

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY - Australian chicken shop, Red Rooster (Reds) has appointed Kill Boring Dead (KBD) as its social media partner as it shifts toward bolder, braver and more culturally relevant social media marketing.The partnership signals Reds' intent to do things differently and rethink how fast-food brands show up in culture, leaning into realness over polish, creativity over convention, and ideas designed to live natively on social, not be retrofitted for it, it said in a statement.Kill Boring Dead is a challenger agency recognised for its distinctive, irreverent approach and its ability to help brands cut through sameness with ideas that earn attention. KBD has already hosted a Festival of Creativity for Reds - a strategy day featuring drag performers, puppies and a taco truck.Together, Reds and KBD are pushing beyond traditional content calendars into a new era of standout social content designed to improve ROI, while simultaneously strengthening the brand's internal capability to use social as a prominent, high-impact marketing platform.Sam Bragg, CEO of Red Rooster, said the appointment reflects the brand's appetite to do things differently. “Australia's original chicken shop is officially done playing it safe, and this is just the beginning,” Bragg said.“As we look to the future, we want our marketing to be as brave and bold as the brand itself and while traditional media will always be part of our media strategy, we are excited about engaging new and loyal customers in a different way.“Kill Boring Dead get culture, they get social, and they're not afraid to challenge conventions. This partnership is about backing creativity, embracing risk, and showing up in a way that feels real, not rehearsed,” Bragg concluded.

The move marks the beginning of a broader, more radical approach to marketing for Reds, with social media set to become a more dominant brand platform for storytelling, experimentation and community engagement. With a clear ambition to dedicate more time and focus creating standout creative content, the partnership will enhance Reds' capabilities in this marketing segment.



"Reds is an iconic Australian brand with a huge opportunity to own culture in a way most of their competitors won't. They're hungry to be brave, to move fast, and to put social at the centre, not the sidelines," said Marcus Willis, CEO of Kill Boring Dead.“In this game of chicken, Red Rooster's not flinching. They're flooring it."



The appointment of Kill Boring Dead is the first step in what Red Rooster describes as a deliberately disruptive marketing roadmap for 2026, with further announcements and initiatives to follow, it said.



The partnership commences immediately with the first campaign expected to launch in market Q1, 2026.