Kerala CM Seeks Judicial Probe Into Industrialist CJ Roy's Death

Kerala CM Seeks Judicial Inquiry

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a judicial inquiry into the "unnatural death" of industrialist CJ Roy, who died by suicide during an Income Tax search in Bengaluru on January 30. In the strongly worded letter, the Chief Minister termed the incident a "blot on the country's tax administration" and raised serious concerns about alleged procedural lapses during the search. He questioned how Roy was able to access a loaded gun while officials were present, calling it a "serious failure of protocol". Vijayan also highlighted the family's allegations of harassment by IT officials, citing statements made by Roy's brother.

He stressed that only an impartial judicial inquiry led by a former constitutional court judge can uncover the full truth and prevent similar tragedies. While acknowledging the ongoing Karnataka Police investigation, the Chief Minister said a wider probe is essential to examine administrative procedures, due diligence, and the conduct of officials. He urged the Centre to order the inquiry "without delay" and submit a time-bound report.

Bengaluru Police Form SIT to Probe Death

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the Chairman of the Confident Group. The SIT is led by Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C Vamshi Krishna, IPS, while Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar, IPS, will serve as the Investigating Officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Akshay Hake, IPS, along with senior officers from various divisions and special units, will also be part of the team. The SIT has been authorised to bring in additional officers and resources as required for the investigation.

Details of Incident Emerge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's office, in a statement on Friday, said the incident allegedly occurred after Roy asked for a break during questioning by the Income Tax department. "When (IT) they were asking him many questions, he is said to have asked for five minutes, went inside and did this (shot himself)," the statement said. (ANI)

