Border 2 Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Storms Past ₹300 Crore, Yet Falls Short Of Top 10 Grossers

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its strong box office run, collecting around ₹55.2 crore in its second weekend, yet the war drama failed to secure a spot among the top ten grossers.

Thanks to a huge second weekend, this war drama by Anurag Singh has entered the ₹300 crore club. After earning ₹244.97 crore in week one, it added ₹55.2 crore, bringing the total to ₹300.17 crore.

'Border 2' missed the top 10 list for highest second-weekend earnings. It needed to make at least ₹71.12 crore to get in, but its collection fell short of this mark.

'Border 2' couldn't surpass Aamir Khan's 10-year-old film 'Dangal' in its second weekend. 'Dangal' holds the 10th spot on the list with its ₹71.12 crore second-weekend earnings.

Dhurandhar – ₹146.60 crore Chhaava – ₹140.72 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version) – ₹128 crore Stree 2 – ₹93.85 crore Gadar 2 –₹90.47 crore Animal –₹87.56 crore Jawan –₹82.46 crore Baahubali 2 – ₹80.75 crore Saiyara –₹74.5 crore Dangal –₹71.12 crore

'Border 2' has become the 20th Hindi film to earn over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office. These 19 films are already on the list:-

Dhurandhar: ₹893.05 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version): ₹830.10 crore Jawan: ₹643.87 crore Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore Chhaava: ₹600.10 crore Animal: ₹556.36 crore Pathaan: ₹543.05 crore Gadar 2: ₹525.45 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi Version): ₹510.99 crore KGF 2 (Hindi Version): ₹434.70 crore Dangal: ₹387.38 crore Sanju: ₹342.53 crore PK: ₹340.8 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹339.16 crore Saiyara: ₹337.78 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹320.34 crore War: ₹318.01 crore Padmaavat: ₹302.15 crore Sultan: ₹300.45 crore