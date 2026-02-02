Border 2 Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Storms Past ₹300 Crore, Yet Falls Short Of Top 10 Grossers
Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its strong box office run, collecting around ₹55.2 crore in its second weekend, yet the war drama failed to secure a spot among the top ten grossers.
Thanks to a huge second weekend, this war drama by Anurag Singh has entered the ₹300 crore club. After earning ₹244.97 crore in week one, it added ₹55.2 crore, bringing the total to ₹300.17 crore.
'Border 2' missed the top 10 list for highest second-weekend earnings. It needed to make at least ₹71.12 crore to get in, but its collection fell short of this mark.
'Border 2' couldn't surpass Aamir Khan's 10-year-old film 'Dangal' in its second weekend. 'Dangal' holds the 10th spot on the list with its ₹71.12 crore second-weekend earnings.
- Dhurandhar – ₹146.60 crore Chhaava – ₹140.72 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version) – ₹128 crore Stree 2 – ₹93.85 crore Gadar 2 –₹90.47 crore Animal –₹87.56 crore Jawan –₹82.46 crore Baahubali 2 – ₹80.75 crore Saiyara –₹74.5 crore Dangal –₹71.12 crore
'Border 2' has become the 20th Hindi film to earn over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office. These 19 films are already on the list:-
- Dhurandhar: ₹893.05 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version): ₹830.10 crore Jawan: ₹643.87 crore Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore Chhaava: ₹600.10 crore Animal: ₹556.36 crore Pathaan: ₹543.05 crore Gadar 2: ₹525.45 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi Version): ₹510.99 crore KGF 2 (Hindi Version): ₹434.70 crore Dangal: ₹387.38 crore Sanju: ₹342.53 crore PK: ₹340.8 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹339.16 crore Saiyara: ₹337.78 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹320.34 crore War: ₹318.01 crore Padmaavat: ₹302.15 crore Sultan: ₹300.45 crore
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment