Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border 2 Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Storms Past ₹300 Crore, Yet Falls Short Of Top 10 Grossers

Border 2 Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Storms Past ₹300 Crore, Yet Falls Short Of Top 10 Grossers


2026-02-02 12:00:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its strong box office run, collecting around ₹55.2 crore in its second weekend, yet the war drama failed to secure a spot among the top ten grossers.

Thanks to a huge second weekend, this war drama by Anurag Singh has entered the ₹300 crore club. After earning ₹244.97 crore in week one, it added ₹55.2 crore, bringing the total to ₹300.17 crore.

'Border 2' missed the top 10 list for highest second-weekend earnings. It needed to make at least ₹71.12 crore to get in, but its collection fell short of this mark.

'Border 2' couldn't surpass Aamir Khan's 10-year-old film 'Dangal' in its second weekend. 'Dangal' holds the 10th spot on the list with its ₹71.12 crore second-weekend earnings.

  1. Dhurandhar – ₹146.60 crore
  2. Chhaava – ₹140.72 crore
  3. Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version) – ₹128 crore
  4. Stree 2 – ₹93.85 crore
  5. Gadar 2 –₹90.47 crore
  6. Animal –₹87.56 crore
  7. Jawan –₹82.46 crore
  8. Baahubali 2 – ₹80.75 crore
  9. Saiyara –₹74.5 crore
  10. Dangal –₹71.12 crore

'Border 2' has become the 20th Hindi film to earn over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office. These 19 films are already on the list:-

  1. Dhurandhar: ₹893.05 crore
  2. Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version): ₹830.10 crore
  3. Jawan: ₹643.87 crore
  4. Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore
  5. Chhaava: ₹600.10 crore
  6. Animal: ₹556.36 crore
  7. Pathaan: ₹543.05 crore
  8. Gadar 2: ₹525.45 crore
  9. Baahubali 2 (Hindi Version): ₹510.99 crore
  10. KGF 2 (Hindi Version): ₹434.70 crore
  11. Dangal: ₹387.38 crore
  12. Sanju: ₹342.53 crore
  13. PK: ₹340.8 crore
  14. Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹339.16 crore
  15. Saiyara: ₹337.78 crore
  16. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹320.34 crore
  17. War: ₹318.01 crore
  18. Padmaavat: ₹302.15 crore
  19. Sultan: ₹300.45 crore

MENAFN02022026007385015968ID1110680699



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search