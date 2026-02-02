Sharvari Says She Grew Up Watching 'Rani Mukerji In So Many Roles'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Sharvari says she has grown up watching Rani Mukerji in a wide range of roles, adding that the actor's portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy not only empowers millions like her but also strengthens her belief in the fight for good.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a picture of a big screen playing Rani's Mardaani 3.

She wrote:“Watched Mardaani 3 tonight. I've always grown up watching Rani ma'am in so many roles but Shivani Shivaji Roy doesn't just empower millions like me but also makes me believe in the fight for the good.”

Calling the film“powerful”, Sharvari congratulated the director Abhiraj Minawala.

She concluded:“More power to you & your entire team #ranimakherjee #adityachopга.”

Talking about the latest release,“Mardaani 3”, it delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise's legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment hit the screens in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

Talking about Sharvari, the actress is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's next with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is slated to hit the screens on June 12.

Unveiling the release date on social media, the makers on January 29 wrote, "Imtiaz Ali's next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary. (sic)."

Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project features a contemporary, witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

The film also brings back the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

Other details about the much-discussed drama have been kept under wraps for now. The project will mark Diljit's on-screen collaboration with Vedang and Sharvari. He has worked with Imtiaz Ali in the 2024 biopic, "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Sharvari will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller“Alpha” starring Ali Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film will now bow in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Yash Raj Films confirmed as they shared that the VFX team of 'Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of the YRF spy universe.