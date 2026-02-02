PM Modi Lauds Annpurna Devi's Work For Women, Children On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to Union Minister Annpurna Devi on her birthday, lauding her contributions towards women and child welfare.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Annpurna Devi Ji on her birthday. Her efforts to boost women and child welfare are noteworthy. Praying for her long life and good health." Best wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Annpurna Devi Ji on her birthday. Her efforts to boost women and child welfare are noteworthy. Praying for her long life and good health.@Annapurna4BJP - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026

Annpurna Devi, who holds the portfolio of the Ministry for Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet, has been actively involved in initiatives to improve the well-being of women and children across the country.

Budget 2026 Focuses on Women's Empowerment and Education

Meanwhile, on Sunday, to strengthen the higher education ecosystem and promote women-led entrepreneurship, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of proposals, including the construction of a girls' hostel in every district of the country and the setting up of community-owned 'She MARTS'.

While presenting the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman said the government proposes several measures to establish new institutes, university townships, girls' hostels, and telescope infrastructure as part of increased investment in the higher education sector. "I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, university townships, girls' hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in the investment in the higher education sector. A girls' hostel will be built in every district of the country," the Finance Minister said.

Girls' Hostels to Boost STEM Participation

Highlighting the challenges faced by women students in science and technology disciplines, Sitharaman said that girls face difficulties due to prolonged hours of study and laboratory work. "In higher education, STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through our scheme, one girls' hostel will be established in every district to promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences," she said.

'She MARTS' to Promote Women Entrepreneurship

FM Sitharaman also announced the setting up of 'She MARTS'- self-help entrepreneur marts that will function as community-owned retail outlets. The She MARTS initiative aims to provide women entrepreneurs with better market access, branding opportunities, and sustainable income avenues, while strengthening grassroots institutions such as self-help groups. (ANI)

