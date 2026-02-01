Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dh16-Million Project To Upgrade Mubazzarah Dam Road In Abu Dhabi's Al Ain

2026-02-01 11:30:27
The project aims to provide safe access for visitors while preserving its distinctive landscape
  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 5:07 PM
  • By:
  • Poojaraj Maniyeri
Al Ain's Mubazzarah Dam Road is all set for a major upgrade, as tourists and residents alike flock to the Abu Dhabi landmark. With a budget of approximately Dh16 million, the redevelopment will provide a safe and direct route to the dam.

Traffic safety will be a priority, however, the mountainous terrain and nature of the place will not be compromised. The project aims to provide safe access for visitors while preserving the distinctive landscape.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport expects the project to be completed by June 2026. It will:

  • Include a vehicle rest area with mountain areas

  • Enhance overall connectivity within Green Mubazzarah zone

  • Have significant road network improvements

Eng Rashid Musabbah Al Manai, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, said that developing the road falls within the Department's commitment to strengthening Al Ain as a destination rich in natural and tourism attractions.

Enhancing transport networks connected to entertainment destinations contributes to overall liveability standards, DMT said.

