Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Passenger Flight Lands At Sudan's Khartoum Airport Nearly 3 Years Into War

First Passenger Flight Lands At Sudan's Khartoum Airport Nearly 3 Years Into War


2026-02-01 11:29:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A passenger flight on Sunday landed at Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the war between the army and rival paramilitary forces erupted in April 2023, Sudanese authorities said.

In a statement, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority said a flight operated by its national carrier, Sudan Airways, arrived from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan at Khartoum airport, "carrying passengers and marking the resumption of airport operations after a period of suspension due to the war".

ALSO READ
  • Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
  • Drone attack hits Sudan's Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening, witnesses say
  • UAE eases visa renewal rules for Sudanese expats amid conflict

MENAFN01022026000049011007ID1110680641



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search