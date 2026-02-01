First Passenger Flight Lands At Sudan's Khartoum Airport Nearly 3 Years Into War

In a statement, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority said a flight operated by its national carrier, Sudan Airways, arrived from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan at Khartoum airport, "carrying passengers and marking the resumption of airport operations after a period of suspension due to the war".

