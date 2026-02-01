Top US, Israeli Generals Meet At Pentagon Amid Soaring Iran Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table.

Iran's leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the US were to attack it.



US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port, Israeli media reports Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

