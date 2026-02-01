When The Pursuit Of Longevity Becomes A Mental Health Risk

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 5:27 PM



By: Jan Gerber



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As wellness becomes a $610bn industry, experts warn that obsessive biohacking and self-optimisation may be fuelling anxiety and a hidden mental health crisis

Fads come and go in the health world, but once in a while an idea becomes the heartbeat of its era. In the 90s, the focus was childhood and motherhood. In the early 2000s, we warned of the dangers of stress. Now we are firmly in the longevity era. Though an old idea, its modern appeal has surged, making wellness a $610 billion sector by 2025. People are investing in everything from sleep hygiene and Mediterranean diets to vitamin drips, sauna rituals, and sprawling supplement routines. Goodbye heroin chic, hello longevity cool. Those of us in the healthcare world have been waiting for you.

Recommended For You

Wanting to care for one's health is, of course, positive. Yet like any idea powerful enough to shape a cultural mindset, longevity carries a hidden trap. At, we are seeing more people slip from self-care into stress-fuelled over-management of the mind and body. The pattern is so common that we've given it a name: Longevity Fixation Syndrome, a state of obsessive scanning and micromanaging every bodily signal. Much like orthorexia, the stress it generates can cancel out the benefits these routines are meant to create.

Longevity Fixation Syndrome rarely stems from vanity; it arises from untreated anxiety, unresolved stress, or a sense that life feels unmanageable. When a person feels powerless over relationships, career, or self-perception, they turn to the one domain they believe they can control: the body. Mastering ageing becomes a stand-in for mastering life. A person cannot stop a partner from leaving or calm a toxic workplace, but they can follow an optimised morning protocol with precision. At first, the routine brings calm and a sense of control, serving as both refuge and armour. But like any habit used to outrun inner troubles, those troubles return, and the routine must escalate.

Most of us have faced difficult periods and thrown ourselves into new diets or fitness routines-a healthier coping mechanism than destructive alternatives. The problem is that longevity has become such a dominant cultural narrative that people struggling internally are encouraged to double down on optimisation rather than seek emotional support. The more they chase control, the more anxious and depleted they feel. Many try to extend life as a way to avoid emotional discomfort, creating exactly the stress that shortens lifespan.

This is why it cannot be overstated: there is no longevity without mental health. Emotional distress erodes physical health long before we recognise it. show that individuals living with depression face a 60% higher risk of death from any cause. Those living with serious mental illnesses often than the general population.

Most people also overlook subtler emotional strain. Loneliness is not just lack of company but feeling unseen or fearing rejection, often showing itself as conflict, withdrawal, or a sense of not belonging. People with strong social relationships have a Chronic anxiety carries its own price: clinically significant anxiety and is strongly linked to. Stress becomes the background hum of daily life, and the body pays for that vigilance.

Longevity Fixation Syndrome grows directly out of these emotional currents. Anxiety, loneliness, and unresolved stress are not separate from the pursuit of longevity; they are often the forces propelling it. No supplement stack, cold-plunge ritual, or biohacking device can protect us if our inner world is driven by fear. The longest-lived people are not those who exert the tightest control but those who feel the most connected, grounded, and emotionally supported. alone increases our lifespan by up to 15% and makes us a lot more likely to live to at least 85. The body thrives when the mind feels safe.

If we truly want longer, healthier lives, we must start by caring for the mind that guides every choice. The body cannot thrive under fear, hyper-vigilance, or constant self-surveillance. When we nurture our emotional world, i.e., build relationships, seek support, resolve old stress, and cultivate meaning, the body finally relaxes into repair, resilience, and growth. Longevity is as much about the psychological as it is the physiological. Longevity is finally cool, and we should celebrate it. But, we need to realise that the real biohack isn't another supplement; it's a calm, resilient mind.



'Predicting death' to fitness guru: Biohacker to help Dubai residents be 'ultimate humans' Why the new year doesn't mean 'new you': Here's what to do instead

ALSO READ