UAE Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation

These individuals send emails claiming to be from Mohre, inviting the recipients to click on fraudulent links or download suspicious files

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned the public of scammers impersonating the authority. These individuals send emails claiming to be from Mohre, inviting the recipients to click on fraudulent links or download suspicious files.

Authorities warned that Mohre will never ask for password, OTP, bank card or account details.

Before taking any action from an email, it is essential to verify the full email address and the message, instead of just trusting the displayed name

Do not click links or download attachments in a rush. Take your time and inspect the full contents of the email, regardless of scam tactics to pressure you into mindlessly clicking anything

If you are in doubt, contact the ministry directly through their website, app, or call centre

Do not reply to the message; close it without any action Delete the message and change your password



