Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation

2026-02-01 11:29:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

  PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 4:34 PM
  By:
  • Poojaraj Maniyeri
UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned the public of scammers impersonating the authority. These individuals send emails claiming to be from Mohre, inviting the recipients to click on fraudulent links or download suspicious files.

Authorities warned that Mohre will never ask for password, OTP, bank card or account details.

How to protect yourself from fake emails
  • Before taking any action from an email, it is essential to verify the full email address and the message, instead of just trusting the displayed name

  • Do not click links or download attachments in a rush. Take your time and inspect the full contents of the email, regardless of scam tactics to pressure you into mindlessly clicking anything

  • If you are in doubt, contact the ministry directly through their website, app, or call centre

  • Do not reply to the message; close it without any action

  • Delete the message and change your password

Khaleej Times

