UAE Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 4:34 PM
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
- Share:
UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned the public of scammers impersonating the authority. These individuals send emails claiming to be from Mohre, inviting the recipients to click on fraudulent links or download suspicious files.
Authorities warned that Mohre will never ask for password, OTP, bank card or account details.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.How to protect yourself from fake emails
- Before taking any action from an email, it is essential to verify the full email address and the message, instead of just trusting the displayed name
Do not click links or download attachments in a rush. Take your time and inspect the full contents of the email, regardless of scam tactics to pressure you into mindlessly clicking anything If you are in doubt, contact the ministry directly through their website, app, or call centre
Do not reply to the message; close it without any action Delete the message and change your password
- Major UAE bank warns of fraudsters posing as senior executives Scam alert: Recognise and avoid government impersonation frauds
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment