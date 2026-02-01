Sheikh Hamdan Unveils Dh500-Million Revamp Of Dubai's Umm Suqeim Beach

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 4:05 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 5:18 PM



The beach development will offer facilities that accommodate the elderly and people of determination, along with amenities for nighttime swimming

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced a major development plan for Umm Suqeim Beach. The project will stretch 3.1km, cover more than 445,000 square metres, and involve a total investment of Dh500 million.

The beach development is expected to cater to 6 million visitors annually, offering facilities that cater to the elderly and people of determination, as well as amenities for nighttime swimming and a variety of healthy and recreational activities.

The project will also double the parking capacity to 2,400 spaces, while roads and access points from Jumeirah Street will be upgraded. Traffic flow will be separated from surrounding residential areas to ensure smoother movement, according to the Dubai Media Office.

A 130,000-square-metre illuminated beachfront will support marine activities and night swimming. Sustainability is a key focus of the project, with advanced engineering solutions addressing climate change and rising sea levels, including a two-kilometre retaining wall, elevated beach levels, and an AI-powered smart system to efficiently manage the facilities.

The master plan features six main gateways reflecting the beach's local identity, 10 mobility hubs, 11 designated taxi locations, and integrated spaces for bicycles and electric scooters. A 38-metre observation tower, inspired by Dubai's maritime heritage, will serve as a striking visual landmark.

Speaking about the project on social media platform X, the Dubai Crown Prince said that the project is part of the emirate's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve quality of life by creating well-designed public spaces that blend Emirati heritage with global standards of excellence.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that Dubai's beauty lies in its people, its ambition in pioneering projects, and its distinction in world-class beaches. He emphasised that enhancing the quality of life for residents, visitors, and guests will always remain a top priority.



