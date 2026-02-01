Qatar To Introduce 10-Year Residency For Entrepreneurs, Senior Executives
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:38 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:58 PM
- By: Reuters
- Share:
Qatar will introduce a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday.
The announcement follows similar moves by neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which in recent years have launched long‐term residency schemes to attract skilled professionals and investors.Recommended For You
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will expand its venture capital programme by $2 billion, Al Thani said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
The "Fund of Funds" initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, was created to attract venture capital firms to Qatar to build a stronger environment for entrepreneurship in the country and help diversify its economy away from gas revenues.ALSO READ
- How to secure a golden visa across the Gulf region UAE Golden Visa: Exclusive benefits for long-term residents, support for expats UAE: Six types of non-work residency visas available for expats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment