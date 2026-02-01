Qatar To Introduce 10-Year Residency For Entrepreneurs, Senior Executives

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:38 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:58 PM



The announcement follows similar moves by neighbours Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which in recent years have launched long‐term residency schemes

Qatar will introduce a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday.

The announcement follows similar moves by neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which in recent years have launched long‐term residency schemes to attract skilled professionals and investors.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will expand its venture capital programme by $2 billion, Al Thani said.

The "Fund of Funds" initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, was created to attract venture capital firms to Qatar to build a stronger environment for entrepreneurship in the country and help diversify its economy away from gas revenues.



