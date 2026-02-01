ICC Says Pakistan Boycotting India Match In T20 World Cup 'Undermines Spirit Of Game'

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 10:03 PM



By: Poojaraj Maniyeri



Share:







'While ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan'

The International Cricket Council said Pakistan's decision of selective participation in T20 World Cup is "difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event".

This comes after Pakistan's government said the nation's cricket team would not take the field against Indi on February 15 in Colombo, but would compete in the overall ICC T20 World Cup tournament.

Recommended For You

With all qualified teams expected to compete on equal terms, the nation's selective participation "undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions," ICC added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the statement read.

The Pakistan Cricket Board should consider the "long-term implications" of this decision on cricket in its own country, "as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," ICC said.

ICC's priority is the successful delivery of the tournament, which "should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. ICC expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the statement read.



Bangladesh will not go to India for T20 World Cup, says cricket board T20 World Cup impasse worsens as Pakistan backs Bangladesh's stance

ALSO READ