Hag Al Laila In UAE: Celebrating Mid-Shaban Night Is Permitted, Fatwa Council Says

The council noted that giving gifts on this night is allowed, especially to bring joy to children, relatives, and neighbours, helping to strengthen family and community bonds

Each year, on the night of the 15th of Shaban, UAE residents celebrate Hag Al Lail, a tradition deeply rooted in Emirati culture and heritage that takes place 15 days before the holy month of Ramadan. On Sunday, the UAE's Council of Fatwa paved the way for the festivities, clarifying that the celebrations are religiously permissible.

In 2026, the night is expected to begin on the evening of Monday, February 2, depending on the lunar sighting. Festivities across the country promise a mix of cultural and community events. Global Village will host celebrations from January 31 to February 3, including a spectacular drone show on Sunday, February 1, at 7.35pm. Expo City Dubai will also welcome families for activities from 4pm to 10pm, featuring traditional games, camel parades, henna art, interactive workshops, and candy bags for children.

The UAE's Council for Fatwa has issued guidance on celebrating Hag Al Laila, emphasising its virtues and the recommended ways to observe this special night through worship. The council explained that celebrating Hag Al Laila is permissible under Islamic law, provided that customs adhere to Sharia principles.

Exchanging gifts, particularly to bring joy to children and strengthen family and community bonds, is encouraged. This cherished Emirati custom sees children traditionally go door-to-door calling out,“Atoona Hag Al Laila", meaning“For this night, give us sweets”, spreading happiness and a sense of unity ahead of Ramadan.

The Council also cited five religious principles supporting the permissibility of celebrating this blessed night and the importance of observing it through worship, including prayer, Quran recitation, and acts of charity, citing religious guidance in support of the practice.

Here are the key principles in support of this view:

First: The principle that the original ruling regarding customs is permissibility. The custom of“Haq Al-Layla” falls under this principle because it pertains to worldly matters. The Noble Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“You are more knowledgeable about the affairs of your worldly life.”

Second: The principle that“what Islamic law has remained silent about is pardoned.” The celebration of the night of mid-Sha'ban is among matters on which the Wise Lawgiver has remained silent. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“Lawful is what Allah has made lawful in His Book, unlawful is what He has made unlawful in His Book, and whatever He has remained silent about is from what He has pardoned.”

Third: Achieving commendable objectives by bringing joy and happiness to members of the family and the community and strengthening bonds of connection and affection among them. The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said:

“The most beloved people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to people, and the most beloved deeds to Allah Almighty are those that bring joy to a Muslim.”

Fourth: There are narrations and reports from the Companions (may Allah be pleased with them), the Successors, and those who followed them that explain the virtue of the night of mid-Sha'ban. Among them is what was reported from the Mother of the Believers, Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her), who said:

The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) rose during the night and prayed, prolonging his prostration to the extent that I thought he had passed away. When I saw this, I stood up and moved his thumb... He then said,“Do you know which night this is?” I replied,“Allah and His Messenger know best.” He said,“This is the night of mid-Sha'ban. Indeed, Allah, the Mighty and Majestic, looks upon His servants on the night of mid-Sha'ban, forgives those who seek forgiveness, shows mercy to those who seek mercy, and delays those who harbour malice, leaving them as they are.”

Fifth: A number of the Successors and leading scholars have considered it recommended to strive in observing this night through voluntary prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran, supplication and remembrance, sending prayers and peace upon the Noble Prophet, and fasting its day, as it is among the white days. It is reported from Ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) that he said:

“There are five nights in which supplication is not rejected: the night of Friday, the first night of Rajab, the night of mid-Sha'ban, and the nights of the two Eids.”

Imam Al-Shafi'i (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“It has reached us that it was said that supplication is answered on five nights: the night of Friday, the night of Eid Al Adha, the night of Eid Al Fitr, the first night of Rajab, and the night of mid-Shaban... I consider all that has been reported regarding these nights recommended, as long as it is not obligatory.”

Ibn Rajab said,“A believer should devote this night to remembering Allah Almighty and supplicating for the forgiveness of sins, the concealment of faults, and the relief of distress. One should begin this with repentance, for Allah Almighty accepts the repentance of those who repent on this night.”

Scholars emphasise that the night of mid-Shaban is both a joyful celebration and a spiritually uplifting occasion. It's a time when families come together to share sweets and smiles, while also turning their hearts toward worship and reflection.



