Singer Amaal Mallik Calls His Current Phase 'Beautiful' After 'Bigg Boss' And Burnout

Dubai has bookended some of the most defining moments of singer and music director Amaal Mallik's career. From the premiere of Jai Ho in 2014 to the launch of his independent music journey years later, the city has witnessed the composer's evolution, and now, his reinvention.

Fresh off an intense stint on Bigg Boss, Amaal describes his current phase in one word:“Beautiful.” It's not a word typically associated with burnout, public scrutiny, or emotional upheaval - all of which marked his past few years. But between all that, Amaal now has more clarity than ever.

“People have loved my music for over a decade,” he says in a chat at the Khaleej Times office.“But now they connect my face to the songs, and to me as a person.”

That shift didn't happen through chart-topping releases or film promotions, but through reality television. Entering Bigg Boss without a PR plan or strategy, Amaal chose to be vulnerable.“I went in to be honest,” he says.“I didn't try to be anyone else.”

The result surprised even him. Watching himself on screen after the show ended was both amusing and confronting. Still, reaching the finale, something he never planned for, felt like validation.“I went in to win hearts,” he says.“Ending up in the top five was the biggest surprise.”

The exposure also reframed public perception. Long seen as a composer behind the scenes, Amaal emerged as a public-facing personality, one willing to speak openly about mental health and emotional burnout, especially in men.“Depression is still a taboo, especially for men,” he says.“People see success and assume life is easy.”

That honesty, he admits, once came at a cost. Past public statements were misunderstood as attacks on his family, when in reality they brought them closer.“It made my parents realise what I was going through,” he explains.“We learned to communicate better.”

For Amaal, vulnerability is embedded in his music.“If you want to understand me, listen to my songs,” he says.“They come from lived experiences; love, loss, friendships, family. You can't fake emotion, especially in love songs.” He calls himself the Shah Rukh Khan of music, a name synonymous with greatness, especially in the romance genre.

Creatively, his focus is now split between finishing pending film projects and doubling down on independent music. Multiple self-controlled music videos are in the pipeline, with Amaal choosing to complete songs and visuals before taking them to labels or releasing them himself.“That freedom matters to me now,” he says.

While acting offers and web series conversations have emerged, music remains his anchor.“Music will always come first,” he insists.“That won't change.”

He's also candid about the shifting landscape of Indian music. Film soundtracks are no longer guaranteed hits, while independent artists increasingly dominate streaming charts.“Audiences don't care where a song comes from anymore,” he says.“They care if it moves them.”

Both film and independent music come with risks, he adds, "what matters is intent, honesty, and connection."

Amaal loves both spaces, and wants to continue working in both. He says, "You either chase short-term hits or build a legacy; songs people return to years later."



