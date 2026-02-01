Pakistan Cleared To Play T20 World Cup But Boycott India Match: Govt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lahore: The Pakistani government cleared its national team on Sunday to compete in the Twenty20 World Cup starting from February 7, but stopped them from playing arch-rivals and tournament co-hosts India.

"The government of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the Twenty20 World Cup, however, the Pakistan team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India," a Pakistan government release said.