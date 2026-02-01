Pakistan Boycott Of India Match Raises Revenue Concerns For ICC And Cricket Boards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Lahore: Pakistan has officially announced that its national cricket team will boycott the highly anticipated group-stage match against India in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, even as it confirms participation in the rest of the tournament.

The boycott, communicated through an official post on X by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, means Pakistan will forfeit two points and may face broader sporting and financial repercussions under ICC Playing Conditions.

The potential withdrawal from the India fixture has sparked concern within the global cricket community because India–Pakistan matches are among the most commercially valuable in international cricket.

According to industry reports, broadcasters who paid for media rights could face significant financial loss, with some estimates suggesting the fallout from Pakistan's absence could reach around $38 million for media partners expecting this marquee fixture.

Financial analysts point out that events featuring India and Pakistan together generate higher viewership, sponsorship revenues and advertising premiums, forming a substantial part of the ICC's commercial value.

Industry data shows that ICC tournament revenue driven by sponsorship and television rights forms the backbone of global cricket finance and is shared among member boards.

Without high-profile fixtures like India versus Pakistan, the ICC's ability to attract premium broadcast deals could be affected.

The ICC issued a statement emphasising that selective participation undermines the integrity of tournaments and could have long-term implications for the global game.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the governing cricket body noted.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed that the team would follow government directives regarding the boycott.

The forfeited match might possibly be recorded as a forfeit under ICC rules, which counts as a full 20-over innings for the non-participating team and results in an automatic loss of points and a negative impact on net run rate for Pakistan.

The loss of a marquee fixture may also constrain the ICC's ability to negotiate premium broadcast and sponsorship deals in future cycles.

As teams continue their World Cup preparations, administrators and broadcasters will assess the broader financial effects.