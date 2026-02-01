Supreme Judiciary Council Begins Implementing 2026 Judicial Strategy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has started implementing its operational plans and strategic projects for 2026, as part of its Judicial Strategy for 2025–2030 strategy.

This marks the beginning of the execution phase of the strategy, which represents the second stage of the national initiative aimed at developing the justice systems in Qatar, ultimately aiming to enhance the overall efficiency of the judicial system.

The strategy seeks to strengthen the standing of the Qatari judiciary at both the local and international levels and to achieve global judicial leadership through an independent, specialised, innovative, and reliable judicial ecosystem.

It is designed to keep pace with legislative and technological developments, reinforce public confidence in the judiciary, and support the continuous improvement of judicial performance.

The SJC noted that the strategy is founded on a set of broad institutional values that include integrity, transparency, excellence, innovation, justice, and equality. These values guide all initiatives and projects implemented under the strategy and reflect the council's commitment to fairness, accountability, and high-quality judicial services.

The Judicial Strategy is structured around nine main pillars: institutional excellence, digital justice, restorative justice, civil and administrative justice, criminal justice, family cohesion, judicial governance, commercial justice, and judicial enforcement efficiency.

Accordingly, these pillars form an integrated framework aimed at developing all aspects of the judicial system, ensuring comprehensive, accessible, and effective justice.

In addition, the strategy identifies eight main strategic objectives that branch into 27 sub-objectives, supported by an accurate monitoring and follow-up system based on standardised performance indicators. This system is intended to ensure effective implementation, continuous evaluation, and measurable results throughout the strategy's duration.

The 2026 executive plan includes several key developmental initiatives, most notably the simplification of judicial services, the reinforcement of the rule of law, the activation of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the achievement of international standards for judicial excellence, and the launch of programmes to enhance judicial governance and improve judicial quality.

In the meantime, the SJC affirmed that the start of implementation of the 2026 plans is considered a major milestone in advancing the efficiency, credibility, and global competitiveness of Qatar's judicial system, in line with national priorities and long-term development goals.