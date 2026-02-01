Ministry's Legal And Judicial Studies Centre Takes Part In GCC Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A delegation from the Ministry of Justice's Legal and Judicial Studies Centre participated in the joint visits programme for judicial and legal training centres and institutes in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries for the years 2025-26.

Organised by the GCC General Secretariat, the programme aims to enhance co-operation among member states in the fields of judicial and legal training.

The Higher Judicial Institute of the Sultanate of Oman hosted the delegations from the GCC countries for the three-day visit.

During the visit, they learned about the Sultanate's experience in judicial and legal training and qualification and explored ways to strengthen the exchange of expertise among GCC member states.

The delegations also toured the institute's facilities, including the library, classrooms, and main hall, and received a brief presentation outlining the institute's history, academic programmes, and duration of study.

The following day, the delegations held a meeting with Attorney-General Nasr bin Khamis al-Sawa'ee and Oman Supreme Judicial Council Secretary-General Issa bin Hamad al-Azri to learn about the Sultanate's judicial system.

The visit included a cultural tour of the Royal Opera House Muscat, during which the delegations were briefed on the cultural and artistic role that the opera house plays and its significance as a landmark reflecting the Sultanate's commitment to fine arts and cultural exchange.

The programme concluded with a visit to the Supreme Court, where the delegations met with Supreme Court Chairman Khalifa bin Said al-Busaidi.

