Canada PM's Visit Deepens Qatar-Canada Cultural Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Doha last month highlighted Canada's expanding partnership with Qatar, with culture positioned alongside trade, education, and innovation as a strategic driver of long-term bilateral cooperation.

The visit coincided with the launch of the Qatar, Canada, and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, a year-long programme designed to complement diplomatic momentum with cultural exchange across art, sport, education, and commerce.

The Canadian media launches were held over a lunch in Toronto at the Aga Khan Museum on January 29, and in Ottawa at the Qatar embassy on January 30. In Toronto, Michael Bartlett, CEO Canada of Basketball, presented a basketball to Qatari dignitaries.

“Through the Year of Culture with Canada, Qatar is investing in connections to sustain a strong, forward-looking strategic partnership,” said Qatar's newly appointed ambassador to Canada, Tariq Ali Faraj al-Ansari.“These connections include skills-based development in sport sectors, creative exchanges, and bolstering the creative industries. By linking cultural exchange with economic opportunity and institutional cooperation, we are building relationships to endure beyond 2026.”

The initiative reflects a shared approach to partnership that links cultural exchange with trade diversification, skills development, and market access, reinforcing cooperation beyond traditional state-to-state channels.

Programming began in January in Doha with Canadian participation in the Qatar International Food Festival. Canadian chefs Christian Gosselin, Eric Chong, and Andy Hay took part in culinary showcases that highlighted innovation, craftsmanship, and Canada's growing presence in the global culinary scene.

Sport forms a key pillar of collaboration, building on a shared FIFA World Cup legacy. As part of preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, Canada and Qatar are planning an international basketball friendly, linking the sport's Canadian origins with Qatar's expanding investment in global sport.

Winter sport development is also a focus of the partnership with the Qatar Winter Sports Committee planning initiatives spanning youth participation, coaching development, and high-performance training. The committee will draw on Canadian expertise in ice hockey, curling, skating, and short track.

Education and literacy will also play a central role throughout the year. Qatar Reads, led by Qatar National Library, is set to expand to Canada in August 2026. The programme brings Arabic storytelling, children's literature, and creative workshops to Canadian audiences, while reciprocal programming will introduce Canadian cultural traditions to families in Qatar.

As part of the programme, a Doha Debates Town Hall will take place in Canada, focusing on football and identity in the context of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Town Hall series is a signature platform for youth-driven dialogue on global trends. Each event encourages open, respectful exchange in a Majlis-style format rooted in the Arab tradition of collaborative truth-seeking.

Photography and public art will further reinforce cultural and commercial ties between countries. Under One Sky, a touring exhibition reflecting on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will tour to several Canadian cities, while the Jedariart initiative will present large-scale murals by Qatari and Canadian artists in urban centres across both countries.

The Qatar-Canada 2026 cultural partnership is designed to complement broader trade and investment objectives, positioning culture as a long-term platform for economic partnership, innovation, and sustained bilateral growth.

Economic co-operation is embedded throughout the programme, with partnerships involving Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry expected to create new opportunities for Canadian companies through platforms such as Project Qatar and Hospitality Qatar.

