Southern Iran's Earthquake Poses No Threat To Qatar : QCAA

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) affirmed that the earthquake that struck southwestern Iran Sunday does not represent any danger to the State of Qatar.

Qatar Seismic Information Network recorded Sunday an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale in southwestern Iran.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Head of Qatar Seismic Network at the Meteorology Department of QCAA Ibrahim Khalil Al Youssef said that the earthquake, which occurred at 08:11:19 AM Doha time, at a distance of approximately 263 km northeast of Doha, does not pose any danger.

Al Youssef noted that the area which witnessed the earthquake is considered one of the seismically active areas, as a result of the continuous tectonic movements between the Arabian Plate and the Eurasian Plate.

Al Youssef reassured the citizens and residents of the State of Qatar that such earthquakes do not represent any danger to the State of Qatar.