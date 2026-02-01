Qatar Condemns Israel's Recurrent Breaches Of Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its vehement condemnation of Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries.

It stressed that these violations are a harbinger of dangerous escalation that would further inflame the situation and undermine the regional and global efforts aimed at upholding de-escalation and restoring stability to the Strip.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday emphasized that these persistent violations represent a direct threat to the ongoing political pathway and foreclose the efforts made to have an appropriate environment that is more secure and stable for the afflicted Palestinian brothers in the enclave.

Israel must fully commit to the ceasefire agreement to have a successful second phase of HE US President Donald Trump's plan and enforce Security Council Resolution 2803, the statement stressed.

The ministry called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any steps that would undermine the ongoing efforts, stressing the need to have an environment conducive to embarking on early recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.