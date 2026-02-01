Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Condemns Attacks In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

2026-02-01 11:25:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has condemned the attacks that occurred in Balochistan province in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts in all forms, regardless of their motives or justifications.

The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, and extended its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Gulf Times

