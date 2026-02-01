Qatar Condemns Attacks In Pakistan's Balochistan Province
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts in all forms, regardless of their motives or justifications.
The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, and extended its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
