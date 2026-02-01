Minister Of Commerce And Industry Tours Several Factories In Small, Medium-Sized Industries Zone
The visit was part of the ministry's ongoing follow-up on the developments made in the national industrial sector, to have a closer look at the situation of these facilities and their needs, thereby helping support their advancement plans and strengthen their growth.
Throughout this tour, HE the Minister was apprised of the factories' products, the production capacity levels, the progress of the operational processes, as well as the modern technologies leveraged in the production lines and their role in upgrading performance and optimizing product quality.
HE the Minister listened to an explanation about the future expansion and development planned by factories with the objective of boosting their competitive capability in domestic and regional markets.
Upon wrapping up the visit, HE the Minister underscored the ministry's unwavering commitment to backing the industrial sector as one of the core pillars of economic diversification, in alignment with the Qatar National
Manufacturing Strategy and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy.
This, he said, comes through developing the industrial business environment, providing incentives and facilitation for investors, and streamlining procedures, thereby contributing to attracting industrial investments and supporting the growth of national industries.
