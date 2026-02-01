HIA Supports Passengers With Hidden Disabilities Through The Sunflower Program

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) have introduced the Sunflower program, an program that uses a Sunflower as a simple, voluntary way for passengers to share that they have a hidden disability.

A statement released by HIA today explained that by wearing the Sunflower, passengers can quietly signal that they may need more time, clearer communication, or additional support while traveling through the airport, helping to create understanding and more supportive interactions across the passenger journey.

Senior Vice President of Commercial, Strategy and Customer Experiences Francois Bourienne, said: "Guided by principles of autonomy, dignity, and predictability, Hamad International Airport continues to design passenger journeys that support diverse needs while maintaining clarity and consistency.

The Sunflower program forms part of HIA's broader accessibility framework, creating a barrier and hassle-free airport that truly serves everyone. Guided by our joint commitment with our stakeholders, we will continue investing in fit-for purpose facilities and services to ensure every journey through our airport is accessible."

For his part, CEO of Topland the exclusive partner of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East, Andy Faulkner, added, "We are pleased to welcome Hamad International Airport in Qatar as a member of the

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

As one of the world's leading airports, Hamad International Airports commitment represents an important step in creating more inclusive and accessible travel experiences. Their membership helps raise awareness of hidden disabilities, recognize the diverse needs of passengers and employees, and reinforces the importance of training to ensure that individuals who may need extra support are met with understanding and respect."

As a Sunflower-enabled airport, Hamad International Airport integrates the program across key passenger touchpoints to ensure a consistent and supportive experience for passengers who are arriving, transferring, or departing from HIA. The Sunflower symbol is visible across HIA's terminal, to signal to passengers with hidden disabilities.

Teams across airport operations, Qatar Airways Group, airline partners, retail, and services have been given awareness about the Sunflower program and trained to recognize the symbol as an additional way passengers may choose to communicate their needs.