Weekly Forex Forecast - 01Th To 06Th February 2026 (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market SentimentI wrote on the 25th January that the best trades for the week would be: Long of the EUR/USD currency pair following a daily close above $1.1866. This gave a loss of 0.24%. Long of Silver. This gave a loss of 18.62%. Long of Gold following a daily close above $5,000. This gave a loss of 2.26%.Overall, these trades gave a large loss of 21.12% (7.04% per asset). Despite the size of this loss, following my weekly forecasts over the past few weeks would still have been profitable, as the recent wins were enormous.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money A summary of last week's most important data in the market: US Federal Reserve Policy Meeting – no surprises, rates were left unchanged. US PPI – this was the major surprise of the week, as this inflation indicator came in much higher than expected, showing a monthly increase of 0.5% and a core monthly increase of 0.7%, when an increase of only 0.2% was expected for both. This is seen as a hawkish tilt for the Fed, and this news helped drive the US Dollar higher and accelerate the bursting of the Silver (and Gold) bubble. This has pushed back the expected timing of the second rate cut for 2026 to October and strengthened the US Dollar a bit. Bank of Canada Policy Meeting – no surprises, rates were left unchanged. Australia CPI (inflation) – this came in higher than expected, showing an annualized rate of 3.8% when 3.5% was expected, which strengthened the case a little for RBA rate hikes, boosting the Australian Dollar during the earlier part of last week. Canadian GDP – just a tick lower than expected, showing no month-on-month growth. US Unemployment Claims – as expected.The PPI and Australian inflation data had some impact on markets last week, but there were two other events that probably had a stronger overall impact on the market: President Trump finally nominated his choice for the next Chair of the Federal Reserve: Kevin Warsh, who is seen as a hawk, but who is expected to believe now that interest rates should be lower. His appointed helped burst the Silver bubble and boost the US Dollar somewhat. The US continues its military build up near Iran, with tensions rising as a full-scale regional war looks increasingly likely. The prediction site Polymarket sees a US strike on Iran as likely to happen in March, with President Trump still talking about a potential deal with Iran in which it would commit to not building nuclear weapons. This is probably driving the price of crude oil higher, with WTI reaching a new 4-month high last week.The US stock market's broad S&P 500 Index briefly made a new record high above 7,000. The Index remains resilient, but it is showing very little upwards momentum. I see this as unlikely to change until the prospect of war between the USA and Iran is resolved one way or another Week Ahead: 2nd – 6th FebruaryThe coming week's most important data points, in order of likely importance, are: US Average Hourly Average Earnings & Non-Farm Employment Change Preliminary UoM Inflation Expectations European Central Bank Main Refinancing Rate & Monetary Policy Statement Bank of England Official Bank Rate, Votes, Monetary Policy Summary & Report RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement, and Monetary Policy Statement US JOLTS Job Openings Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment US ISM Services PMI US ISM Manufacturing PMI US Unemployment Rate New Zealand Unemployment Rate Canada Unemployment Rate US Unemployment ClaimsIt will be a busy week, with three major central banks holding policy meetings, so it could be an important week. Friday is a public holiday in New Zealand Forecast February 2025Currency Price Changes and Interest RatesFor the month of January 2026, I forecasted that the USD/JPY currency pair would rise in value. Unfortunately, this was a losing trade.January 2026 Monthly Forecast Final PerformanceFor the month of February, I forecast that the EUR/USD currency pair will rise in value Forecast 2nd February 2026Last week saw three crosses with excessive volatility, so I made the following weekly forecast then:
- Short NZD/JPY: this gave a loss of 0.57%. Short AUD/JPY: this gave a loss of 0.32%. Short NZD/CAD: this gave a loss of 0.39%.
