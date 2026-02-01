Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meet Venezuelan Delcy Rodriguez. The Woman Who Now Really Runs Venezuela -


2026-02-01 11:09:06
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) She has sworn loyalty to the people and taken the most powerful office inside the presidential palace. They call her“the Devil in a Skirt.” She is obsessed with high fashion, yet rules the country with a level of cold calculation and toughness that most men could only envy. But the most intriguing part of her story begins behind closed doors. The life of Venezuela's new president feels like a modern-day version of Dallas, mixed with a political thriller.

Who is her mysterious billionaire partner, ironically referred to as the“First Gentleman,” and why is his name kept out of the spotlight? Is it true that her rapid rise to power was fueled by relationships with military generals? How did she manage to shock even Washington? And did she really play a key role in Maduro's arrest in exchange for power? Watch until the end to uncover the story of a woman who turned out to be very different from what she first appeared.

Newsroom Panama

