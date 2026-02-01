A Foreigner Loses His Life: Tragedy In San Carlos

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A tragic accident on the bridge over the Corona River, in the district of San Carlos, Panama West, left one dead and one seriously injured at 2:00 am this Saturday. A gray pickup truck, driven by a 50-year-old Ecuadorian citizen, crashed into the bridge abutment, overturned, and fell into the void below. The roof of the vehicle was completely torn from the chassis.

The driver died trapped inside the vehicle, while his passenger (who had no identification) was rushed to Nicolás A. Solano Hospital. Public Ministry personnel completed the removal of the body at 7:00 a.m. with the assistance of a crane. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which brings the death toll in West Panama to four this year.