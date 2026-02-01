A Foreigner Loses His Life: Tragedy In San Carlos -
The driver died trapped inside the vehicle, while his passenger (who had no identification) was rushed to Nicolás A. Solano Hospital. Public Ministry personnel completed the removal of the body at 7:00 a.m. with the assistance of a crane. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which brings the death toll in West Panama to four this year.
