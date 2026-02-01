Budget 2026 Visionary, Inclusive, Sets Clear Roadmap For Viksit Bharat @2047: CAIT
Reacting to the Budget, Khandelwal said it reflects a blend of long-term vision and pragmatic policymaking aimed at strengthening
India's economic foundations amid global uncertainties.
He noted that the alignment of several Budget measures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi call is expected to support domestic manufacturing and boost India's exports by opening up new global markets.
He said,“The Budget sends a strong and positive message of confidence to traders, entrepreneurs, investors and especially to micro, small and medium enterprises. Its focus on empowering every section of society along with economic growth makes this Budget truly distinctive.”
Highlighting the emphasis on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, Khandelwal said initiatives such as improved access to credit, compliance simplification, digital enablement, technological upgradation and encouragement of formalisation are expected to help small businesses scale operations and enhance competitiveness.
“MSMEs form the backbone of the Indian economy, and the measures announced in this Budget will contribute significantly to employment generation, entrepreneurship promotion and the global competitiveness of Indian products,” he said.
Khandelwal further noted that continued focus on infrastructure development, logistics efficiency, manufacturing, exports, the digital
economy and consumption-led growth would have a positive spillover effect across trade and commerce nationwide.
He concluded by stating that the Budget reinforces India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant and competitive economy, while
offering a structured roadmap to realise the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
