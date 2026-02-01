Hetmyer Smashes 48 As Windies Beat SA By 6 Runs In 10-Over Shootout
South Africa had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture on Saturday, when the threat of lightning on the Highveld shortened the contest.
South Africa won the toss and sent the tourists into bat for the third time in the series, with Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helping the West Indies to 114 for three in their 10 overs.
The target for the home side was adjusted to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the West Indies applied early pressure through their spinners.
Akeal Hosein (1-25) and Gudakesh Motie (3-17) put the home side on the back foot and as the rate grew, they lost wickets at regular intervals.
South Africa needed 16 runs off the last over from Shamar Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.
Both countries now head to the T20 World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland on February 7, while South Africa's first match is against Canada on February 9.
BRIEF SCORES
West Indies 114 for 3 (Hetmyer 48, Hope 48) beat South Africa 118 for 6 (de Kock 28, Motie 3-17) by 6 runs - DLSShimron Hetmyer West Indies South Africa
