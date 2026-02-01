Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog With AQI In Moderate To Poor Categories

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the moderate to poor categories, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB data, AQI levels were recorded at 242 in Anand Vihar, 222 in Bawana, 157 at Burari Crossing, 217 in Chandni Chowk, 158 at DTU, 240 in Dwarka Sector-8, 132 at IGI Airport (T3), 141 at IIT Delhi, 194 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 116 at Lodhi Road, 232 at R.K. Puram, 207 in Patparganj, and 208 in Sonia Vihar.

The Delhi-adjacent areas witnessed misty conditions in the early morning hours. Air quality in Ghaziabad remained in the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 259 recorded in the morning, according to CPCB data.

In several parts of Delhi and NCR, visibility dropped to below 50 metres, severely affecting vehicular movement on major roads and highways. Officials stated that visibility conditions were likely to deteriorate further in the coming hours due to persistent fog.

Major transit hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several railway stations, reported delays as shallow to moderate fog continued well past sunrise. Commuters travelling on the DND Flyway and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway were advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and maintain low speeds amid hazardous conditions.

Delhi's weather is expected to change in the coming days. From February 3, skies are likely to gradually clear. However, another western disturbance is expected to affect north-west India from the night of February 5, potentially bringing cloud cover and drizzle towards the end of the week.

Morning fog is expected to persist for the next six days. During the first week of February, maximum temperatures may gradually rise to around 24-25 degrees Celsius, bringing a mild sense of warmth during daytime hours.

North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, is also expected to witness notable weather changes as two western disturbances move across the region in quick succession, possibly leading to light rainfall in parts of north-west India later this week.