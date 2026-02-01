India Qualify For U19 World Cup Semis, Knock Pakistan Out With 58-Run Win

Team India secured a convincing win over Pakistan by 58 runs in their Super Six match at the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday. With this victory, the Ayush Mhatre-led India qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC tournament, whereas Pakistan are eliminated.

Pakistan's Chase Falters

Chasing a 253-run target, Pakistan were bundled out for just 194 runs in 48.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor (42 off 49 balls, with eight fours) and Usman Khan (66 off 92 balls, with seven fours)knocks went in vain as Pakistan suffered a comprehensive defeat.

For India, captain Ayush Mhatre (3/21) and Khilan Patel (3/35) took three-wicket hauls, respectively. RS Ambrish (1/26), Henil Patel (1/30), Kanishk Chouhan (1/30), and Vihaan Malhotra (1/15) picked up one wicket apiece.

Kanishk Chouhan was named Player of the Match.

India's Innings

Earlier, Vedant Trivedi's fighting half-century and a crucial partnership between Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel helped India to post 252 on the board.

Early Setbacks

After being asked to bat first, openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George provided India a decent start. They scored 24/0 in three overs. However, Mohammad Sayyam provided the first breakthrough for Pakistan as he removed Sooryavanshi for 30 off 22 balls, with five fours and one six during the eighth over. Sayyam got his second wicket in the over after he removed captain Ayush Mhatre for a two-ball duck as India slumped to 47/2.

In the very next over, pacer Abdul Subhan cleaned up George (16 off 25 balls). After the end of 10 overs, India scored 49/3.

Middle-Order Recovery

Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra stabilised India's innings as they reached 85/3 at the end of the 17th over. India made 94/3 in 20 overs.

During the fourth ball of the 24th over, Ahmed Hussain broke the 62-run stand after dismissing Vihaan for 21 off 43 balls, including one four.

Vedant Trivedi reached his half-century in 74 balls as India made 140/4 in 30 overs. During the second ball of the 33rd over, Ali Hassan Baloch took the wicket of Abhigyan Kundu (16 off 27 balls, one four). After 35 overs, India made 153/5.

Momin Qamar got the huge wicket during the 41st over after he removed Vedant, who played a fighting knock of 68 off 98 balls, with three boundaries.

Late Flourish Boosts Score

India crossed the 200-run mark during the 44th over. Towards the end, a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 50 runs between Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan helped India cross the 250-run mark. Khilan Patel made 21 off 15 balls, with two fours and one six. Kanishk departed after scoring 35 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and one six, as India were all out for 252 in 49.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza (1/56), Mohammad Sayyam (2/69), Ahmed Hussain (1/33), Momin Qamar (1/41), Ali Hassan Baloch (1/19) and Abdul Subhan (3/33) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

