Pahalgam Weather LATEST Update: Snowfall, Sub Zero Temperature Expected Check Forecast

Pahalgam Weather LATEST Update: On February 2nd, Pahalgam is expected to have fog, sub-zero temperatures, and snowfall. What will be the impact on roads and travel? Get the full details in the latest Pahalgam weather report

On Feb 2nd, Pahalgam might have mist and fog in the morning, making it hard to see clearly. Light winds will blow all day, but they'll make the cold feel more intense. The weather in the mountains will gradually get harsher, showing winter's full effect.

As the day ends, the weather will get colder. Snow showers or snowfall might start after evening. At night, the temperature could drop below zero to around -1 degree. Snow is likely to accumulate in higher areas, especially the Baisaran Valley.

February in Pahalgam is known for snow and rain. Usually, around 128 mm of rain or snowfall is recorded during this time. This is why the weather can suddenly turn bad, and snow freezes on the roads.

If you're planning a trip to Pahalgam, go fully prepared. Warm clothes, gloves, a hat, and sturdy shoes are essential. Due to snowfall, there's a risk of slippery roads and landslides. Check flight and traffic updates before traveling by air or road.

Pahalgam's beauty increases in winter. Snow-covered mountains, frozen rivers, and quiet valleys attract tourists. Building a snowman or enjoying the view with hot chocolate feels special. But the weather changes fast, so prioritize safety and keep an eye on weather apps.