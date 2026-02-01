Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Temperature In February Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather in most districts of West Bengal will be dry and clear. Although there might be light fog in some districts of South and North Bengal in the morning, the sky will clear up as the day progresses

West Bengal Weather Update: On Feb 1, most districts of West Bengal are likely to have dry, clear, and calm weather. Light fog may be present in the morning in places like Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, and Medinipur. The sky will be clear and dry during the day, with no chance of rain, and temperatures will be pleasant to moderate.

In Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, and 24 Parganas, there will be slight fog in the morning. Later, the sky will be clear, and the weather will generally be dry and pleasant during the day. On February 1, various districts of North Bengal may have morning fog, and the weather will be cool to moderate throughout the day. Hilly areas might feel a bit colder.

In South Bengal, the day will generally be dry and clear with no chance of rain. There might be light fog in the morning and at dawn, but the sky will clear up during the day. The temperature will remain in a pleasant to comfortable range. On Sunday, the maximum temperature could be around 25–27°C and the minimum around 15–18°C.

The hilly regions of North Bengal will experience light to moderate cold, with more fog possible in the morning. In Nadia and the sub-Himalayan regions, the sky will be somewhat clear during the day. The chance of rain or light dry clouds is low. The temperature will generally be cool to moderate. The IMD reports that the sky may be clear or partly cloudy during the day with a very low chance of rain.

Kolkata's maximum temperature could be around 25–27°C. The minimum night temperature will be about 16–17°C. The day will generally feel pleasant to slightly warm.