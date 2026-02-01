USDA Launches Indonesia Trade Mission To Increase Exports, Reduce Costs, And Support American Farmers

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The US Department of Agriculture's under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs Luke J. Lindberg arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, today to lead an agribusiness trade mission to expand market access and boost US agricultural exports. The delegation includes 41 agribusinesses, trade organisations, and representatives from four state departments of agriculture.

“While Indonesia was our 11th largest market in 2024, the opportunities here in the world's fourth most populous nation cannot be overstated,” said under secretary Lindberg.“We are here to showcase the strength and diversity of US food and agricultural products – and to demonstrate how recent commitments from Indonesian officials will translate into new sales that drive dollars back into the pockets of America's farmers, ranchers and communities. When producers can reach more customers abroad, they can spread costs, operate more efficiently, strengthening their bottom line and making goods more affordable at home.”

Indonesia is an upper-middle-income country with a real GDP of $4.1 trillion, an annual growth rate of 5 percent, and a large, rapidly expanding middle class. The country offers a strong demand for high-quality imported food and agricultural goods. Its young population is also driving a growing interest in innovative and convenient food products, reflecting new opportunities for US exporters.

This trade mission is happening at a critical time thanks to the landmark US–Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. This agreement eliminates tariffs on nearly all US agricultural exports and reduces longstanding non‐tariff barriers, unlocking more than $1.6 billion in US agricultural exports and helping to rebalance trade.

In 2025, USDA trade missions connected more than 200 US companies with buyers in Hong Kong, Thailand, Peru, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, generating projected 12-month sales of $125 million.

Building on that success, USDA will lead missions in 2026 to the Philippines, Türkiye, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The post USDA launches Indonesia trade mission to increase exports, reduce costs, and support American farmers appeared first on Caribbean News Global.