GCC Chief Receives ICDO Head In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi met visiting Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) Arguj Kalantarli to discuss the prospects of cooperation with the organization.
The meeting, hosted at the GCC HQ in Riyadh on Sunday, focused on ideas for launching joint training programs between the ICDO and the relevant bodies in the GCC member countries, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat. (end)
