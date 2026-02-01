Professor of Law, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney

Dr Gabrielle Appleby is a Professor at the Law Faculty of University of New South Wales (Sydney). She researches and teaches in public law, with her areas of expertise including the role, powers and accountability of the Executive; parliamentary law and practice; the role of government lawyers; and the integrity of the judicial branch. She is the Director of The Judiciary Project at the Gilbert + Tobin Centre of Public Law, the constitutional consultant to the Clerk of the Australian House of Representatives and a member of the Indigenous Law Centre.

2015–present Associate professor, University of New South Wales



2013 University of Adelaide, PhD

2009 University of Melbourne, LLM 2005 University of Queensland, LLB (First class hons)

ExperienceEducation