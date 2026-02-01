Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gabrielle Appleby

Gabrielle Appleby


2026-02-01 10:10:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Law, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Gabrielle Appleby is a Professor at the Law Faculty of University of New South Wales (Sydney). She researches and teaches in public law, with her areas of expertise including the role, powers and accountability of the Executive; parliamentary law and practice; the role of government lawyers; and the integrity of the judicial branch. She is the Director of The Judiciary Project at the Gilbert + Tobin Centre of Public Law, the constitutional consultant to the Clerk of the Australian House of Representatives and a member of the Indigenous Law Centre.

Experience
  • 2015–present Associate professor, University of New South Wales
Education
  • 2013 University of Adelaide, PhD
  • 2009 University of Melbourne, LLM
  • 2005 University of Queensland, LLB (First class hons)

The Conversation

MENAFN01022026000199003603ID1110680012



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search