Decision On Operation Of Drone-Hit Maternity Hospital In Zaporizhzhia To Be Made Tomorrow, RMA Says

“Tomorrow we will decide how to provide medical assistance directly at this medical facility,” Fedorov said.

He thanked the staff for ensuring that patients and employees were in shelters.

“Several people were injured in a private dental clinic that rents premises directly from our municipal facility. Two women in labor were in the maternity ward-they and their babies were not injured and have already been discharged under medical supervision. Their condition allowed this to be done,” added the head of the RMA.

On the air of Suspilne, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko noted that at the time of the strike on the medical facility, there were women in labor and women who were in the pathology department. Three women were injured and are currently in moderate condition.

Cleanup operations will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

It is noted that all hospital employees have been sent home until tomorrow. Some patients have been transferred to other medical facilities, and several people whose health condition allowed it have been discharged home.

The air raid alert in the region has been in effect for more than six hours.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, leaving six people injured.

