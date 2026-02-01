Russian Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region Shows That Russia Bears Responsibility For Escalation, Zelensky Says
"Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone around the world who stands with Ukraine!" he said.Read also: Estonian FM responds to Russian strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the afternoon of February 1, Russian forces attacked a DTEK miners' bus with drones in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the enemy attack, 15 miners were killed and another 15 were injured.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
