Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region Shows That Russia Bears Responsibility For Escalation, Zelensky Says

Russian Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region Shows That Russia Bears Responsibility For Escalation, Zelensky Says


2026-02-01 10:09:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone around the world who stands with Ukraine!" he said.

Read also: Estonian FM responds to Russian strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the afternoon of February 1, Russian forces attacked a DTEK miners' bus with drones in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the enemy attack, 15 miners were killed and another 15 were injured.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN01022026000193011044ID1110679988



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search