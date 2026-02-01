Russian Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region Shows That Russia Bears Responsibility For Escalation, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Evil must be stopped. Thank you to everyone around the world who stands with Ukraine!" he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the afternoon of February 1, Russian forces attacked a DTEK miners' bus with drones in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the enemy attack, 15 miners were killed and another 15 were injured.

