War Update: 150 Engagements On Front Line Over 30 Attempts To Break Through Ukraine's Defenses In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook as of 22:00 on February 1.

"Since the beginning of the day, 150 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 25 air strikes, dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 2,872 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,452 shellings of populated areas and the positions of our troops," the post says.

In the Northern Slobozhanshhchyna and Kursk sectors today the enemy carried out 73 shellings of the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk, and toward the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kutkivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the area of Zahryzove and toward Kurylivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks toward Novoserhiivka, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Dronivka, Platonivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, and toward Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders halted one offensive action in the area of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 10 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Shevchenko, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Dachne, and Filiia, as well as toward Bilytske, Vilne, and Serhiivka. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today on this sector our warriors eliminated 40 occupiers and wounded 27; destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive equipment and four units of special-purpose transport, an anti-tank missile system, a quad bike, and two personnel shelters; additionally, a multiple launch rocket system, two units of automotive equipment, and 18 enemy personnel shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units stopped three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Verbove and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and toward Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne. Three more engagements are ongoing. Air strikes hit Zaliznychne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Zelensky, in January Russia launched more than 6,000 drones, over 5,000 guided aerial bombs, and 158 missiles at Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine