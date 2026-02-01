Ukrainian Defense Ministry To Publish Starlink Registration Instructions For Ukrainian Users
"Together with Starlink, Ukraine has already taken the first steps that delivered quick results in countering Russian drones. The next step is to introduce a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate on Ukrainian territory," Fedorov said.
According to him, in the next few days the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Defense will publish instructions for Ukrainian users on how to register Starlink terminals for verification. Unverified terminals will be disconnected.
"The registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users. We will publish detailed instructions shortly," Fedorov said.Read also: SpaceX begins countering Shahed drones using Starlink – Fedorov's adviser
He thanked Starlink and SpaceX for their cooperation and proactive support for Ukrainians.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that the measures taken by his company to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink had allegedly produced results.
Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
