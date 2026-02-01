Zelensky Announces Significant Foreign Policy Activity In February

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video addres, according to Ukrinform.

Following the report of the Ukrainian negotiating team, the head of state noted that an agreement on a trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates had been reached at the appropriate level. It will take place as planned on Wednesday and Thursday.

The head of state scheduled a meeting for Monday, February 2, to agree on the framework for the talks and prepare everything. In the evening of the same day, the team will leave for negotiations.

"Many leaders and different countries are with us in this process, supporting Ukraine, and we coordinate our efforts on a daily basis. In February, our foreign policy activity will be quite intense, and starting tomorrow, we will have contacts and meetings," Zelensky emphasized.

: More than 500 buildings in Kyiv still without heatin

Ukraine, he noted, expects the American side to be equally active. As the President clarified, this concerns, in particular, de-escalation measures-a reduction in strikes.

Zelensky stressed that much depends on what the American side manages to achieve so that people definitely trust both the process and the results.

As reported by Ukrinform, the next trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi (UAE) are scheduled for February 4 and .

Photo: Office of the President