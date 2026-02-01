MSF Says Israel's Decision To Halt Its Activities In Gaza Aims To Block Aid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that Israel's decision to suspend its activities in Gaza by Feb. 28 aims to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the enclave.In a statement issued on Sunday, the organization said Israeli authorities are pushing humanitarian groups into an impossible choice: either putting their staff at risk or "halting emergency medical assistance for people who are in desperate need of it."Earlier on Sunday, Israeli occupation authorities decided to end the activities of Doctors Without Borders in the Gaza Strip and informed the organization that it must cease operations and leave the territory by Feb. 28.