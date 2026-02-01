Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
House Speaker Heads Delegation To Vietnam


2026-02-01 10:09:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Mazen Al-Qadi departed Sunday evening for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, leading a parliamentary delegation at the invitation of the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.
During the three-day visit, Al-Qadi and his accompanying delegation will hold talks with the chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam, parliamentary committees, and other officials to strengthen Jordan–Vietnam parliamentary relations.
The visit follows His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent trip to Vietnam, which opened new avenues for bilateral relations between the two countries.
The delegation includes MPs Zohair Al-Khashman, Mohammad Al-Maharameh, Abdulhadi Braizat, Mohammad Salameh Al-Ghweiri, and Omar Bani Khaled.

Jordan News Agency

