Sudan's Khartoum International Airport Receives 1St Commercial Flight In Nearly 3 Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: The Khartoum International Airport on Sunday received its first commercial passenger flight in almost three years, marking a key step toward reopening the airport and restoring air travel to Sudan's capital after a prolonged shutdown, officials said.

The aircraft, operated by Sudan Airways and carrying 160 passengers, arrived from Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, Mohamed Jaafar Hassan, director of aviation security operations at the airport, told Xinhua.

Sir Al-Khatim Babiker Al-Tayeb, director general of the Sudan Airports Company, said in a statement that the airport has resumed operations with sufficient capacity for the current phase and can handle up to four aircraft at the same time.

Al-Tayeb added that the resumption of domestic flights is the first stage of a gradual reopening plan, with technical and administrative preparations underway to allow the return of regional and international flights in the coming period.

The Khartoum International Airport sustained heavy damage during Sudan's ongoing conflict and was among the first locations attacked by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) when fighting erupted in 2023. Authorities have worked to restore airport operations after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) regained full control of Khartoum State in May last year.

For now, Port Sudan International Airport remains the country's only hub for international flights, while several other domestic airports are operating on a limited basis.

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the SAF and the RSF has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions both inside and outside Sudan.